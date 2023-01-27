Handloom among prime products to feature on Kerala brand platform

January 27, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The exquisitely handwoven saris from Koothampully in Thrissur district and handloom products from Chendamangalam, near Kochi, will be among the prime “Made in Kerala” products to feature on an online sales platform showcasing the State’s expertise.

While Koothampully is renowned for its saris, Chendamangalam weavers are famous for the double and set mundu (dhoti). There are equally well-known products from Balaramapuram weavers and their counterparts in centres in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Products from diverse areas will be brought under the Made in Kerala brand to give them more global visibility to be recognised by the discerning buyers for their quality and reliability.

Minister for industries P. Rajeeve said the online platform was expected to be ready by the month of April. He said the department was providing all backup to product-makers to realise better business but with quality and reliability.

“The department is also providing support through issue of certificates for fair trading practices. At the same time, the department is trying to get more products from the State under the Geographical Indication registration to increase their recognisability. The Directorate of Industries has appointed a person at the State-level and a person each at the district level to get more GI registrations for Kerala products,” he added.

“The launch of the online platform is in sync with the aim of establishing 1,000 enterprises under the MSME sector that will bring about a total turnover of ₹1 lakh crore a year. This involves scaling up of the operations of those units identified for the purpose and that have been established so far, especially under the One Lakh Enterprises campaign 2022,” he added.

Principal Secretary, Industries, A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish told handloom and textiles industries recently that promoting various products, especially from renowned stables such as Koothampully, would help give more exposure to the cultural mosaic of the State and also promote the weaver communities.

Kerala government has already launched a Business to Business platform www.keralaemarket.com that features companies engaged in manufacture of products in agriculture, Ayurveda, apparels, bamboo, cashew, chemicals, coir and cotton, food processing, gem and jewellery, leather, and medical supplies.