Handbook comes in handy for green volunteers

Kochi

11 October 2020 02:20 IST

It elaborates on the role and opportunities available for green volunteers

A handbook published by the Suchitwa Mission has come in handy for members of the Haritha Karma Sena involved in collection and segregation of non-biodegradable waste.

The book elaborates on the role and opportunities available for green volunteers. The Local Self-Government Department has rolled out training programmes for them in various districts to explore the various avenues available for income generation. In Ernakulam, the lead members of the various Haritha Karma Sena units had attended the first phase of the training programme.

“Besides highlighting the role played by them in ensuring proper collection of non-biodegradable waste, the handbook has included detailed information on their potential to create a culture of sorting and segregating such waste at source itself. The training programme had focused on the importance of segregation of non-biodegradable waste, as it enhanced the income generation capabilities of Haritha Karma Sena members,” said Sujith Karun, district co-ordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission.

The handbook has included the estimated prices of recyclable waste, besides pointing out the value-addition ventures that could be undertaken by green volunteers. They get user fee for collecting waste from households and commercial establishments. The members also get money after the sale of recyclable waste to agencies like Clean Kerala Company.

Haritha Karma Sena volunteers can also take up production of cloth bags and masks. They can assist families who wish to set up biogas plants, to treat biodegradable waste at source. Sena members have been trained in repairing such units. The marketing of manure from these systems can also be undertaken by green volunteers.