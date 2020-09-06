Hand over property to CSML for shifting market: HC

Rehabilitation of stall owners during modernisation of Ernakulam market

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered that the disputed property near the Ernakulam market be handed over to Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) for temporarily rehabilitating stall owners until the completion of the proposed market modernisation.

The Bench passed the order on a writ petition filed by Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association, seeking the court’s approval for the temporary rehabilitation of stall owners in the disputed Wakf property. The litigation over the title of the 1.25-acre property between the State Wakf Board and a few private individuals is pending before the Bench.

The court also directed the District Collector and CSML to take a call on the rent for the property and asked CSML to deposit the money in the High Court.

It also told CSML to ensure that the six tenants staying in a building in the property were not evicted.

When the petition came up for hearing, Jaju Babu, senior counsel for CSML, pointed out that all the parties involved in the litigation had agreed to the CSML proposal to use the property for the temporary rehabilitation of stall owners. In fact, CSML was also willing to pay the rent as agreed between the parties and deposit it in the court, so that after the resolution of the dispute over the title, the title holder, as decided by the court, could get the rent.

The court said the title dispute had to be resolved, and, in the meantime, the property need not remain idle. Even if it was a Wakf property, CSML’s promise to grant eligible rent would only enhance the corpus of the Wakf or the title holder, whoever eventually gets the benefit of the property.

The CSML counsel further submitted that the existing stalls need to be shifted to the proposed site before the demolition of the market. It will take two years to complete the modernisation work.

He also submitted that another dilapidated building in the property would be demolished. A modern market complex is an absolute necessity, since the existing market is in a dilapidated state, he said.