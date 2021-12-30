Hallmarking turned gold jewellery market more transparent in 2021

KOCHI

30 December 2021 20:05 IST

Six-digit Alphanumeric identification numbers made mandatory in all districts except Idukki

The year that is coming to a close saw a major change to make gold jewellery sales more transparent through the introduction of hallmarking of gold jewellery with six-digit Alphanumeric numbers in all the districts in the State except Idukki.

A total of 256 other districts in the country have also seen the introduction of hall marking. The All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association said that though Idukki had no hallmarking facility, only hallmarked jewellery was sold in the district as there should be no compromise on the purity of the gold being sold.

The Bureau of Indian Standards now stipulates all gold jewellers should provide the unique identification number for the jewellery they sell to ensure that customers always got the gold of prescribed purity.

Advertising

Advertising

The year did not witness major changes in the gold retail market though the first half of 2021 gave out some signals of revival of prices.

S. Abdul Nasar, treasurer of the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association, said that 2021 could best be described as an year of correction in the market after January 2019 had seen the price of eight-gram gold unit going up sharply. The price of the yellow metal went up in January that year from ₹24,000 to ₹42,000 in August, he said. However, if the price of gold was calculated for a year starting January 2021, the price level had dipped about 4%, he said.

According to him, the Indian share market has seen 20% to 21% gains and the U.S. market had seen 16% to 28% gains during the period. The price of silver has also dipped about 12%.

The change that took place in the U.S. Presidency was one of the key reasons for the fall in the gold price though the higher inflation rate in the U.S. was seen as possible booster to gold in 2022. However, the U.S. Government is initiating steps to control inflation through a slew of measures, including raising interest rates.