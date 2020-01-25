Haemophilia patients left in the lurch

Haemophilia patients in the State are facing a life-threatening situation as blood factors crucial for their treatment are no longer available at Karunya pharmacies across Kerala.

On an average, a patient requires blood factors costing ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 a month. While the factors were available free of cost at Karunya pharmacies, only a few patients are now able to access it from the open market because of the huge costs.

‘No funds’

According to a statement from the State Co-ordination Committee of Haemophilia Chapters in Kerala, pharmaceutical companies have stopped providing the blood factors because the Finance Ministry has not provided funds for it.

About 1,600 patients have been registered with various hospitals in Kerala for blood factors as part of managing their haemophilic condition. Lack of the factors hampers the medical regimen of the patients and pushes them into various disabilities.

It is important that children up to 18 years have a preventive dosage to help them overcome disabilities that could affect their growth.

Co-ordination committee chairman E. Raghunathan and general secretary Jimmy Manuel said in the statement that the governments of neighbouring States like Tamil Nadu provided sufficient funds in the budget for bleeding disabilities. Kerala should follow such a model, the statement added.