Hadiya’s father moves HC seeking to find out his daughter

December 08, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The father of Akhila, alias Hadiya, who got converted to Islam and married a Muslim and was later allowed by the Supreme Court to go with her husband, has filed a habeas corpus petition before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the police to produce his daughter before the court.

The Supreme Court had in 2018 allowed Hadiya to live with her husband Shafin Jahan after quashing annulment of their marriage by the Kerala High Court.

According to her father Asokan, his daughter, after completing Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine & Surgery (BHMS), had started a homoeo clinic after marriage at Malappuram. He pointed out that he along with his wife used to call their daughter and occasionally visited the clinic.

Hadiya told his wife that she did not have marital relations with Shafin Jahan and she did not know his whereabouts as well. When the petitioner called on her phone last month, her mobile phone remained switched off. When he went to the clinic on December 3, it remained closed.

The neighbours told him that they did not have any idea about them. He alleged that harm could be caused to his daughter by persons who were active members of the outlawed Popular Front of India.