Hadiya father’s petition closed

December 15, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday closed a habeas corpus petition filed by the father of Akhila alias Hadiya, who had converted to Islam and married a Muslim man, seeking a directive to the police to trace and produce his daughter, in view of the submission by the government pleader that she is not under any illegal custody of anybody.

When the petition filed by her father Ashokan K.M. came up for hearing before the Bench, the government pleader informed the court that she got divorced, married again and was now living in Thiruvananthapuram. It was also submitted that she was not under illegal custody.

