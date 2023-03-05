ADVERTISEMENT

Hackathon inaugurated at Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology

March 05, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma on Sunday inaugurated Adi Shankara Hackathon 2K23 at the Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalady.

While quoting the recently released statistics which highlights India as the second largest exporter of mobile phones, Mr. Sharma said the phenomenal economic growth of India was evidenced by the emergence of almost 80,000 start-ups, usage of mobile phones by 114 crore people, and the rapid rise (to the tune of 46%) in digital transactions that obliterated the use of paper currency.

Sunitha Verma, Group Coordinator, Ministry of Electronics; K. Anand, managing trustee of Adi Shankara Trust; K.T. Subramaniam, Principal of ASIET; and Jacob George, senior associate director and others took part in the interaction that followed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The tech fest is aimed at cultivating skills among the new generation and providing a platform to showcase their skills and actualise their ideas, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US