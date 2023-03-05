Hackathon inaugurated at Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology

March 05, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Union Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma on Sunday inaugurated Adi Shankara Hackathon 2K23 at the Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalady.

While quoting the recently released statistics which highlights India as the second largest exporter of mobile phones, Mr. Sharma said the phenomenal economic growth of India was evidenced by the emergence of almost 80,000 start-ups, usage of mobile phones by 114 crore people, and the rapid rise (to the tune of 46%) in digital transactions that obliterated the use of paper currency.

Sunitha Verma, Group Coordinator, Ministry of Electronics; K. Anand, managing trustee of Adi Shankara Trust; K.T. Subramaniam, Principal of ASIET; and Jacob George, senior associate director and others took part in the interaction that followed.

The tech fest is aimed at cultivating skills among the new generation and providing a platform to showcase their skills and actualise their ideas, according to a press release.