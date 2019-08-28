Habitual offender arrested by Ernakulam Rural police

The Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday arrested a habitual offender who had about 10 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations within and outside the State.
The arrested is Anseer aka Anas, 35, of Vengola in Perumbavoor. District Collector S. Suhas ordered his arrest under the provisions of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act based on a report submitted by K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), that the offender posed a threat to peaceful life.
According to the police, he had charges, including murder, assault, grievous hurt, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, threatening, and kidnap against him. He has been shifted to the Viyyur central prison in Thrissur.
