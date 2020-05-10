Gulf returnee tests positive; admitted to isolation ward

A 23-year-old man who returned from Abu Dhabi on a repatriation flight, has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The district now has two positive recorded cases of COVID-19.

The patient had been on the flight carrying Non-Resident Keralites from Abu Dhabi that landed at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday. On landing, the Malappuram native had shown symptoms of COVID-19 and was immediately admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. His condition was reported to be stable.

As many as 556 persons were placed in home quarantine on Saturday, taking the total number of people in home quarantine to 1,284 in the district. Of them, 47 were identified as high-risk. Twenty people are being monitored in hospitals, while 389 are quarantined at various centres in the district including the Rajagiri College hostel and the Government Ayurveda College, Thripunithura.

As many as 46 samples were sent for testing on Saturday.