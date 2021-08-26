Gulf returnee found dead

KOCHI

26 August 2021 23:38 IST

A 31-year-old returnee from the Middle East was found hanging at his house in Chengamanad on Thursday, nearly a month after his wife, who was eight months pregnant, died in Saudi Arabia.

His newborn child too died after the baby was reportedly surgically taken out and admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital in that country.

Vishnu, 31, of Kaprassery, Chengamanad, was employed as an accountant. The Nedumbassery police have registered a case of unnatural death and a probe is on. Those who are in distress or have suicidal tendency may call Disha on the toll free number 1056.

