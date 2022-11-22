Guest teacher arrested on charge of sexually assaulting student in Kochi

November 22, 2022 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hill Palace police arrested a guest teacher of a school at Thripunithura on the charge of sexually assaulting a girl student of the school. The teacher Kiran Karun, 43, of Pattimattom had reportedly offered to drop the Standard 12 student on his two-wheeler at a youth festival at Ponnurunni.

The case is that he assaulted her on the return trip at a place near Chitrapuzha. He has been charged under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He had gone absconding after the incident was reported to the police. There was also alleged delay on the part of the school in reporting the incident to the police.

