Guest lecturers to be spared of home evaluation of answer scripts

Mahatma Gandhi University has plans not to entrust guest lecturers in its affiliated colleges with home evaluation of answer scripts.

The move comes close on two recent incidents, where bundles of answer scripts of varsity examinations were found ‘missing’.

The Syndicate is now considering a plan not to involve guest lecturers in the home evaluation process.

However, their services will continue to be utilised for evaluation of answer scripts in centralised valuation camps organised by the varsity.

Steps will be taken to ensure that regular teachers were not overburdened with home evaluation of answer scripts while sparing guest lecturers from the task, they said.

An eye-opener

People close to the development pointed out that the two recent incidents of careless handling of answer scripts given for home evaluation were an eye-opener for them.

In the first incident, 39 evaluated answer sheets of B.Sc. third semester Biotechnology exam were recovered from Thottakkattukara Junction near Aluva in March. The answer sheets were suspected to have fallen from the two-wheeler of a guest lecturer who was assigned with the work.

Autorickshaw drivers recovered the sheets found on the roadside and gave it over to the Aluva municipality councillors who in turn handed it over to the police.

In the second incident, a bundle of 100 answer scripts of B.A. Sociology semester five and six examinations of private students had gone missing.

Re-exam next week

A guest lecturer of an autonomous college here, who was entrusted with the evaluation work, informed the varsity authorities that one out of three bundles of 100-each answer scripts had gone missing from her table at the staff room.

The varsity is scheduled to hold the re-exam for the students, whose scripts had gone missing, next week without collecting any fee from them.