GST, cash crunch a drag on handloom sales as Vishu nears

April 03, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

As festival season handloom sales get under way, a variety of factors are acting as a drag on sales even as weavers are increasingly leaving the sector for more regular work and higher wages.

However, the positive side includes an increase in visibility of handloom products and buyers seeking out genuine material. The process has been strengthened, at least partially, by the current bout of a heat wave that has driven the demand for 100% cotton products, said T.S. Baby of a handloom society in North Paravur.

He added that 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on societies clocking sales above ₹1.5 crore is a drag on the handloom business, which has not got much support from the Central government despite repeated appeals. Soceities with sales below ₹20 lakh are exempt from GST payment, he added. He felt that the handloom sector needed substantial support to keep up the tradition and to keep weavers with expertise in the field in the fold.

The timiing of Ramzan and Vishu coinciding this season has helped buyers and handloom cooperatives to keep open discounted sales time for 13 days. This is a window of opportunity with a 20% subsidy being offered by the government.

However, a member of a prominent handloom society in Chendamangalam said that people were facing cash crunch, and purchasing power might be down during the festival days. But election preparations had not seriously hit the market so far, he added.

Mr. Baby said there were around 140 weavers and around 20 workers in allied sectors under the society. However, weavers tend to seek ways to increase their income, which has led to an increasing number of them leaving the sector.

In the meantime, yarn continues to be costly. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, yarn prices have almost doubled, he said, adding that weavers in Kerala mostly depended on imports from other States for their looms.

The open market operations apart, the handloom sector has also been sustained by the State government’s school uniform programme. Weavers in Ernakulam have woven around 30,000 metres of school uniform materials.

Sources said spurious handloom products too posed a threat to genuine handwoven material. This has been a serious issue despite periodic action being taken by agencies entrusted with the task.

