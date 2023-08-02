‘GROW’ Vasu will have to remain in jail for few more days

August 02, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Nonagenarian activist A. Vasu, fondly called ‘GROW’ Vasu, may remain incarcerated for some more time as the State is unlikely to move the court to withdraw the case booked against him.

The State, however, would take a “sympathetic and lenient” stand towards him considering his age and other factors when the case comes up for consideration next week, according to top legal officers of the State.

The 93-year-old former Naxalite leader, who was recently arrested by police by invoking Sections 141 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, had refused to sign the case-related documents and decided not to go on bail when the police produced him before a trial court.

The Medical College police, Kozhikode, had arrested him on Saturday following a case booked against him for staging a protest before the mortuary of the Medical College Hospital in November 2016 against the alleged encounter killings of CPI (Maoist) activists Koppam Devarajan and Ajitha in Nilambur forest.

When produced before the court, the judge informed Mr. Vasu that he could be released under his personal bail. However, he chose jail over bail. Later, the court remanded him to judicial custody till August 11. He was taken to the Sub Jail, Kozhikode.

The State will not move the court for withdrawing the case against Mr. Vasu as it will send a wrong signal and set a wrong precedent. Such a step will also pose questions on the rule of law, said a top State legal functionary. The withdrawal of prosecution can be done only to the satisfaction of the court. It’s a time-consuming process too, he said.

No one has approached the State so far with a plea for withdrawal of the case. The State has adopted an extremely lenient and sympathetic approach towards him. It has no objection to discharging or even acquitting him in accordance with the law, he said.

Incidentally, a few social activists have begun a public campaign seeking the withdrawal of the case against Mr. Vasu.