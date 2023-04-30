Groups under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese meet separately to voice opinions

April 30, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting of delegates from parishes and organisations under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese delalred here on Sunday that they would not go back on their demand for “justice” and resolved against any move to divide the archdiocese.

The group is in favour of a fully congregation facing mass as against the decision of the Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church for a mass in which the celebrant faced the congregation for the first half of the mass and then turned away from them.

The group also reiterated that the loss suffered by the archdiocese in a series of controversial land deals should be made good and any attempt to divide the archdiocese and divert its assets to a new entity would meet with stiff resistance.

The group said St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the archdiocese, should be reopened at the earliest. The church was closed on December 23, 2022, following violent incidents inside the church.

Around a thousand lay people and priests participated in the meeting held at the Renewal Centre at Palarivattam. Representatives of the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi (group for protection of the archdiocese), Kerala Catholic Youth Movement, Basilica Koottaima (the coming together of friends of Basilica parish) and People of God were part of the meeting, in which senior priest Fr. Sebastian Thalian introduced the theme. Pastoral council general secretary P.P. Gerard and Alamaya Munnettam convenor Jemi Augustine were among those who spoke at the public meeting.

The meeting of the group opposed to the synodal mass and calling for restitution of losses took place just as the group supporting the synod and absolving the cardinal major Archbishop George Alencherry of any wrongdoing in the land deals, held a meeting before the archbishop’s house in the city, calling for action against those who disobeyed the decisions of the Synod of Bishops and defied the Pope. The lay people’s group was addressed, among others, by Jimmy Joseph, general secretary.