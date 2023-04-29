Groups in archdiocese to meet to register their views

April 29, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The two groups of lay people in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, one demanding uniform mass celebration according to a synodal decision, and the other seeking recognition for fully congregation-facing mass as a liturgical variant, will meet here separately on Sunday to register their opinions on issues confronting the archdiocese.

Alamaya Munnettam (lay people to the fore) opposed to synodal decision on uniform mass will meet at Cardinal Parecattil Memorial Renewal Centre to reiterate their call against any possible division of the archdiocese and call for reopening of the St. Mary’s cathedral basilica and restitution of the losses suffered by the archdiocese in a series of controversial land deals more than five years ago.

Alamaya Samithy (lay people’s group) of the archdiocese will hold a protest meeting in front of the bishop’s house in the city on Sunday. The lay group is demanding implementation of the synodal mass in which the priest faced the congregation for the first half of the mass and then turned away for the rest of the celebrations. The group is also demanding a ban on full congregation facing mass and immediate reopening of the cathedral basilica, which was closed even on Christmas 2022.

The anti-synodal mass group has alleged a move to divide the archdiocese while the opposing group has denied any such move. The latter has also called for the disqualification of priests, who are disobeying orders from Rome and are defiant of the Pope.