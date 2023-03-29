Group opposed to unified Mass dumps circular from apostolic administrator

March 29, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

A group opposed to the imposition of the unified Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church dumped copies of a circular from apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath calling for celebration of the unified Mass at the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica from Easter this year.

The protest was organised in front of the basilica, the principal church of the archdiocese. Archbishop Thazhath had said in his circular to parishioners that he had no option but to appeal for switching to the unified Mass at the cathedral. The group opposed to the unified Mass publicly confined copies of the circular to a waste dump in protest.

The cathedral remained closed for the 123rd day on Wednesday. It was closed by the district administration after a standoff between those opposing the unified Mass and those supporting it on the eve of Christmas last year.

Almaya Munnettam, a forum of lay people, alleged that Archbishop Thazhath’s letter to the faithful was filled with “lies and untruth”. The group led the protest on Wednesday in front of the basilica.

The lay people’s group also alleged that the Archbishop supported those who caused the unsavoury incidents at the cathedral before Christmas. They included defilement of the sacraments and near-toppling of the altar at which a Mass celebration was in progress, the group claimed.

The Archbishop is also trying to shift his responsibility for the closure of the cathedral to Father Antony Narikulam, rector of the cathedral.

Father Sebastian Thalian of the Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi (council for protection of the archdiocese), which is opposed to the unified Mass, said in a statement here that attempts by Archbishop Thazhath to wash his hands of his responsibility would be rejected by the parishioners.

