Group of 300 drummers to come together in Kochi

Drum Circle Kerala, the partnership of around 300 professional drummers in the State, will meet at Don Bosco Music Academy, Vennala, on Tuesday for a day-long get-together, ‘Groove Garage 2024’, from 10 a.m.

The gathering will pay special tributes to renowned drummer Gino K. Jose. There will be a drum workshop led by Gino Banks, and Joeboy Master will be the chief guest at the event, said one of the organisers here on Monday.

The Drummers’ Circle started as a WhatsApp group of 11 people in 2017, and today, it has grown into a big organisation of like-minded people, who gather frequently together to meet and greet one another, introduce new members, and also to work for each other’s welfare, said the organisers.

One of the key features of the event is that drummers from five generations will be part of it. Drummers aged between 15 and 75 will be part of the programme. Along with the drum festival, there will be an expo on imported drum kits to familiarise drummers here with the best and latest quality drums in the market, especially abroad.