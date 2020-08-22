Group foster care to be introduced in Ernakulam

The project allows individuals, families, and institutions to foster up to eight children at a time

The Ernakulam District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has been among the first to be off the block to initiate steps to introduce group foster care as proposed by the Department of Women and Child Development.

The project allows individuals, families, and institutions to foster up to eight children at a time depending on their competency and capability. The idea is to prioritise non-institutional care for children in a family atmosphere.

For an institution to engage in group foster care, it should be registered under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. At present, the SOS Children’s Village at Aluva is the only such institution in the district allowed to implement a concept similar to group foster care.

“We have been asked to submit a list of potential institutions, families, and individuals and that of children available for group foster care by September 15. We have been receiving enquires, and application forms will be given to those serious about it,” said M.K.P. Hafzeena, project officer for non-institutional care, DCPU. The Department of Women and Child Development will take the final call on the participants out of the list submitted by the DCPU after verification.

Apart from registration under the JJ Act, an institution to be eligible for group foster care should have a well-defined child policy, certificate from the Child Welfare Committee attesting to its fitness to foster children, and adequate space and amenities for them.

Individuals, families, and even single parents can participate provided they have the mental, physical and emotional stability and financial capability that foster care demands. “More importantly, both husband and wife should be on the same page about fostering, and they should accept the involvement of the DCPU and cooperate with our house visits for monthly reviews,” said Ms. Hafzeena.

Participants should submit supporting documents like medical certificates for their physical and mental well-being, income certificates, and recommendations from the local authorities vouching for their credentials.

The Ernakulam DCPU could not implement its vacation foster care programme this year owing to the pandemic spread, as a majority of child care home residents were sent back to their families. According to the last week’s report with the DCPU, there were now just over 1,000 children across 95 child care homes registered under the JJ Act in the district.