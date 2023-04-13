Group discount for travel in Kochi metro

April 13, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will offer discounts for group ticket bookings for groups of 50 passengers or more from Saturday, Vishu day.

The aim is to encourage passengers from schools, colleges and other visitors/tourists to Kochi to travel in the metro. If the number of passengers in the group is between 50 and 100, the group can avail a discount of 25% on the maximum ticket fare and 50% discount for groups of over 100 people.

To avoid delay, advance online group booking facility is available. Passengers can fill the application form provided at<SU>https://kochimetro. org > Travel information > Group Booking, at least one day before the scheduled date of travel, says an official release.