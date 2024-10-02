Groundbreaking ceremony of Brahmapuram compressed biogas plant held

The proposed compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Brahmapuram, being set up by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), moved an inch closer to reality with its groundbreaking done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Vigya Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The CBG plant in Kochi will be built on land owned by the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram, according to a press release. The initiative aims to mitigate pollution and frequent fire at the Brahmapuram dumping yard. The plant would process 150 tonnes of organic waste, supplied by the Kochi Corporation, and produce compressed biogas, the press release said.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended from Kochi by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Mayor M. Anilkumar, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Sankar M., Executive Director, BPCL Kochi Refinery.

The plant is being set up on a 10-acre land provided by the State government. CEID Consultants and Engineering has been awarded the contract for setting up the plant, with FEDO as the Project Management Consultant.

BPCL, it is learnt, has set March 31, 2025, as the deadline for the completion of the project.

