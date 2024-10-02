ADVERTISEMENT

Groundbreaking ceremony of Brahmapuram compressed biogas plant held

Published - October 02, 2024 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The proposed compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Brahmapuram, being set up by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), moved an inch closer to reality with its groundbreaking done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Vigya Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBG plant in Kochi will be built on land owned by the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram, according to a press release. The initiative aims to mitigate pollution and frequent fire at the Brahmapuram dumping yard. The plant would process 150 tonnes of organic waste, supplied by the Kochi Corporation, and produce compressed biogas, the press release said.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended from Kochi by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Mayor M. Anilkumar, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Sankar M., Executive Director, BPCL Kochi Refinery.

The plant is being set up on a 10-acre land provided by the State government. CEID Consultants and Engineering has been awarded the contract for setting up the plant, with FEDO as the Project Management Consultant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BPCL, it is learnt, has set March 31, 2025, as the deadline for the completion of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US