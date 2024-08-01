Grinson George appointed CMFRI Director

Grinson George, former head of the Marine Biodiversity and Environment Management Division at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has assumed charge as Director of the CMFRI here. He has also held the position of Senior Programme Specialist at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation in Dhaka.

A fisheries researcher with over two decades of experience, Dr. George holds expertise in areas such as fishery resource management, marine biodiversity, environment management, fisheries oceanography, remote sensing and climate change, said a press release here.

He has led multiple high impact research projects as principal investigator at national and international level with funding support of agencies such as the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Indian Space Research Organisation, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Science and Technology and ICAR- National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture project (NICRA),and the India-UK Water Quality Initiatives.

He has served as a member of the Board of Studies at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) and has guided PhD scholars in universities, including Cusat, Kufos, Andhra University and Mangalore University. Dr. George hails from Chalakudy in Thrissur district.