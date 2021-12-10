Greens voice concern over worsening pollution of Periyar

They reiterate that discolouration of river is due to iron contamination

Greens have voiced concern over the worsening ecological condition of the Periyar owing to heavy metal contamination.

The frequent discolouration of the river on its Edayar stretch had triggered protests among local residents and environmentalists, who alleged that the government and enforcement agencies had failed to take concrete action against those responsible for the pollution.

“The results of the test samples collected by the State Pollution Control Board in June and August from the upstream of Pathalam bund and the Irrigation canal near the navigation channel had revealed the presence of iron, copper, manganese, aluminium, cadmium, etc. in levels exceeding the permissible limits by several times. The findings had contradicted the board’s position that the discolouration of the river stretch was not due to iron contamination,” said Purushan Eloor, research co-ordinator of Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi.

The presence of iron was about 2,15,700 mg/kg against the detection limit of 0.05 mg/kg at the upstream of Pathalam bund while the value of cadmium was 4.6 mg/kg against the detection limit of 0.01 mg/kg. The presence of lead was shown as 108 mg/kg against the detection limit of 0.05 mg/kg, according to the test results.

The environmentalists alleged that the board was trying to protect an industrial unit responsible for the iron contamination in the Periyar. Despite repeated pleas, the authorities have not yet taken any action against the erring units responsible for the pollution of the river, they said.

However, officials of the board clarified that the test results of the samples taken from the river following the discolouration (turning red) on October 16 had not shown any contamination owing to the presence of iron. The value of iron was 0.2 mg/kg. They admitted that samples collected from the Irrigation canal near the navigation channel and the upstream of Pathalam in June and August had iron content above the permissible limits.