Greens submit 20-point list of proposals to govt. to check Periyar pollution

Published - July 03, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samithi has submitted a 20-point list of suggestions before the government for checking the indiscriminate pollution of the Periyar.

The proposals were submitted to the Secretary, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, in the wake of the Kerala High Court order to initiate steps to check pollution of the river following the mass fish kill in Edayar and its downstream on May 20 and 21. Purushan Eloor, research coordinator of the Samithi, said it had requested the Secretary to include the suggestions in the report to be submitted by the expert panel to the High Court.

Periyar pollution: HC asks govt. if it is willing to conduct a health survey

It suggested the construction of a motorable surveillance road along the banks of the river in the Edayar industrial area, commencing from the downstream of Pathalam PWD Bridge to Edayar-Eloor Ferry Road abutting to the northern side of Edayar Zinc Limited. The Samithi has proposed a sub-surface dyke, with a height of at least 3 metres on the landward side of the proposed surveillance road in the Edayar industrial area.

It also proposed the construction of a motorable surveillance road along the banks of the Periyar in the Eloor industrial area, commencing from the downstream of Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge to the road leading to Eloor North Juma Masjid abutting the northern boundary of Indian Rare Earths Limited.

Fish kill spotlights pangs of Periyar

The samithi urged the authorities to ask all industries having discharge points into the river to keep the stormwater/effluent outlet at least one metre above the water level of the river. It should have flow meters and 360-degree real time camera connected to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board having access to the public. It has sought a directive to all industrial units to provide ‘delay pond’ of sufficient volume before the discharge points of effluent and storm water outlets.

