Greens slam move to redevelop Aluva-Kothamangalam-Munnar road

“It will sound death knell for evergreen dense forests along stretch”

The moves afoot to redevelop the old Aluva-Kothamangalam-Thattekkad-Munnar road, to lessen the distance between Ernakulam and Munnar, has been welcomed by residents of the area, even as it has attracted flak from environmentalists who say that this would prove death knell for the evergreen dense forests and allied ecosystems en route.

The corridor, which was once the only way to access Munnar, was built by erstwhile kings of Travancore. It was abandoned following the devastating floods of 1924 and the Department of Forests took over considerable parts of the corridor, especially areas in Idukki district.

The existing road through Neriamangalam and the hairpin curves that lead to Munnar was subsequently developed.

Many say that the recent moves to revive the old corridor is not absolutely necessary from the connectivity point of view, since NHAI is expected to ready a greenfield NH linking Kochi with Theni. The NH corridor would be readied as part of augmenting connectivity between Kochi and Tuticorin ports.

Tourism potential

Thattekkad-based nature guide Girish Chandran, who is also a lawyer, spoke of how reviving and developing the old road held the potential to improve the standard of living of people living in Pooyamkutty, Kuttampuzha (a vast region which also has a tribal hamlet) and nearby areas. “It will also lessen the distance from Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary in Thattekad to Munnar, to approximately 50 km, helping tourists who land at Kochi airport reach Munnar faster. They could even check out tourist locales en route,” he said.

Interestingly, the Thattekkad-Pooyamkutty stretch of the road was recently resurfaced under a KIIFB initiative.

Former chairman of Kothamangalam Municipality Biju Thomas said care ought to be taken to prevent damage or disturbance to forests and wildlife, by fencing either side of the road. It would also be ideal if curbs are imposed on night traffic. In addition, personnel could be posted at frequent intervals to ensure that tourists and others do not litter the stretch, nor halt in groups, Mr. Thomas said.

Sources in PWD (Roads wing) said the road’s revival plans are yet to be finalised. “There could be hassles since much of the stretch is under the control of the Department of Forests. There are encroachments by traders and others in many other parts.”

Environmental hazard

The development of the road would severely impact flora and fauna on the corridor which is part of Western Ghats, said John Peruvanthanam, chairman, Save Western Ghats Movement.

“The government’s ultimate aim seems to be to develop the stretch as a four-lane one, well beyond Kuttampuzha. This would in turn result in resorts and other tourism ventures coming up in large numbers and destroy the pristine ecosystem there. The decision makers seem unmindful of the fact that upper Pooyamkutty-Aanamudi alone has about 2,000 Asiatic elephants. Incursion into their habitats could result in them venturing into human settlements.”

Stakeholders in the government and tourism sectors do not seem to have learnt lessons from resorts and hotels propping up in violation of rules in Munnar and many other ecologically fragile areas.

Wild animals could even be hunted down under the garb of tourism, while destruction of forests could affect the Periyar, from where much of Ernakulam district sources drinking water. It is sad that people have not learnt much from the 2018 deluge and severe climate changes, he said.