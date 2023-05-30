HamberMenu
Greens protest against delay in measures to check pollution of Periyar

May 30, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The inordinate delay in realising the proposals to set up a walkway and dyke along the banks of the Periyar in the Eloor-Edayar industrial belt has come in for criticism.

Activists of the Janajagratha Samithi on Tuesday alleged that official apathy had resulted in delay in construction of the walkway and dyke. The proposals had figured in the Periyar Action Plan prepared in 2018. However, no concrete action had been taken to implement it, said Shabeer, environmentalist and member of the Samithi.

The State-Level Monitoring Committee on solid waste management appointed by the National Green Tribunal had also recommended the construction of an inspection bridge along the Eloor-Edayar industrial stretch of the Periyar for effective surveillance against industrial pollution. The committee had pointed out on several occasions earlier that such a facility would help in identifying those responsible for the pollution of the river without much delay.

The activists also pointed out that no concrete action had been taken to identify the source of repeated discolouration and presence of pollutants in the river along the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam. The river stretch close to the bridge had turned black when the shutters were opened as part of the preparatory work ahead of the monsoon last week.

