Greens firm on demand to demolish Chilavannoor bund

Reiterating the allegation that the project will pave the way for widespread encroachments into Chilavannoor Lake, environmentalists and socio-political activists have sought demolition of the bund that was built across the water body as part of Kochi Corporation’s ₹9.30 crore walkway-cum-cycle-track project here.

The area is located in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-1, considered highly ecologically fragile, where any type of construction is banned, they say.

“The modus operandi adopted by realtors and others who want to encroach into and reclaim waterbodies is similar — they cite constructions done by government or civic agencies in the vicinity and embark on large-scale encroachment on public spaces and waterbodies,” says Alex Thannippilly, a lawyer who is at the forefront of the agitation seeking demolition of the 500-m bund built across the waterbody that links Elamkulam and Subhash Chandra Bose Road.

“The Corporation has been saying that the bund is temporary and will be dismantled once the walkway and cycle track have come up at 1.5-m height. We doubt this. The bund has resulted in over six acres of the lake being cut off from the rest of the waterbody. Influential builders and others have already eyed this area to slowly encroach it. Moreover, there is every possibility of a road coming up next to the bund. In that case, buildings can be constructed after leaving a meagre 3-m gap from the lake, as compared to the 50-m gap as per CRZ norms. It will also pave the way for regularising illegal structures in the area. All this reeks of corruption,” says Mr. Thannippilly.

Fixing alignment

He asks why the civic body did not fix an alignment through the eastern edge of the lake, abutting land. They could have saved considerable money that was spent on building the bund. It would have avoided the need to choke the lake beneath Elamkulam overbridge, where around 30 cents of land was reclaimed, citing the need to dump debris of metro-rail works.

Environmental clearance

A senior official associated with the project says the project is awaiting environmental clearance.

The National Centre for Earth Sciences and Studies in Thiruvananthapuram is engaged in readying a status report of the project. Steps will then be taken to obtain CRZ clearance. The work has to be completed by March 2020.

The slush from the lake that was cleared as part of pre-monsoon works and dumped on land behind Elamkulam metro station will be transported to Brahmapuram shortly, he says. The sewage plant nearby too will be renovated, he adds.