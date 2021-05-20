Green warriors not being paid in time

KOCHI

20 May 2021 18:39 IST

Administrative work, including release of arrears, hit by lockdown, say officials

Twenty-five grama panchayats in Ernakulam were found lagging behind in payment of monthly salary to Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members involved in door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste.

The delay in release of salary came to light following an assessment of the solid waste management scenario by the Department of Local Self-Governments in April.

Though the civic bodies had received orders to ensure timely payment of salary to green warriors, the pandemic seems to have played spoilsport. Administrative work, including release of arrears, was affected by the lockdown, according to officials.

Advertising

Advertising

Six of the 82 grama panchayats have not yet formed Haritha Karma Senas. As many as 50 civic bodies had opened accounts as per a government directive for payment of salary to HKS members.

PPE kits

Eighteen panchayats had failed to ensure adequate supply of PPE kits to HKS members. Their salary is paid from the user fee collected by local bodies from households and commercial establishments.

An HKS member earns a minimum monthly salary of ₹1,000, while the maximum earnings were in the range of ₹8,000 to ₹10,000. Only two panchayats have members earning ₹8,000 to ₹10,000.

In 24 panchayats, an HKS member earns a salary in the range of ₹2,000 to ₹4,000. Waste is collected on a weekly / fortnightly / monthly basis.

A Government Order issued on May 8 had said that local bodies should take steps to collect waste by ensuring the safety of those involved in the collection process. Chances of waste piling up are higher if there is inordinate delay in resuming door-to-door collection, it had said.