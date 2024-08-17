Green status for over 500 institutions in Ernakulam

Around 500 institutions in Ernakulam have been awarded ‘A+/A’ grade based on the green status rating issued by the Haritha Keralam Mission (HKM) in recognition of their adherence to green protocol, waste management, water security, and energy conservation.

They included Local Self-Government offices, government offices, schools, and colleges in the district. Around 410 institutions won B grade, while nearly 290 institutions did not achieve the desired level of performance in implementing cleanliness, solid waste management, and green protocol requirements, according to official sources. The grading was done as part of the ‘Navakeralam’ project of the HKM.

The performance was evaluated on the basis of an assessment form prepared by the HKM. The assessment parameters included solid waste management, overall cleanliness, proper disposal of e-waste, and compliance with the green protocol. Other factors like water and energy conservation and rainwater harvesting projects were also assessed as part of the grading process.

In the category of ‘offices’, 192 out of the total 552 institutions assessed won ‘A +/A’ grade. Around 180 institutions won ‘B’ grade, while 172 institutions failed to earn any grade owing to poor performance. Of the 404 schools that underwent the green assessment, 203 won ‘A+/A’ grade, while 127 secured ‘B’ grade. Seventy-four schools did not bag any grade.

The institutions that received ‘A Plus’ and ‘A’ ratings will receive the green certificate. The mission authorities have asked institutions that lacked green requirements to achieve the desired level of performance without delay.