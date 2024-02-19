GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Green status for over 470 institutions in Ernakulam

February 19, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 470 institutions in Ernakulam have received the ‘A Plus’ and ‘A’ grade based on the green status rating initiated as part of the Navakeralam project of the Haritha Keralam Mission.

Of the 1,163 institutions that underwent the assessment for implementation of waste management and green protocol, 882 were graded based on the performance. It included local self-governments, government offices, and aided educational institutions. The performance was evaluated on the basis of an assessment form prepared by the Haritha Keralam Mission.

The institutions that received the ‘A Plus’ and ‘A’ rating will receive the green certificate. Eight-five institutions received the ‘A Plus’ grade while the corresponding number of institutions that won ‘A grade’ was 389. Over 400 institutions secured ‘B grade’. Around 280 institutions failed to receive any rating in view of the poor performance.

The authorities will launch a continuous assessment in over 680 institutions that did not achieve the desired level of performance in implementing cleanliness, solid waste management and green protocol requirements. The inspections will be held in every 15 days. The private institutions will be assessed in the second phase of the project. The aim is to increase the number of green certified institutions, with either ‘A Plus’ or ‘A’ grade, according to a communication.

The eighteen assessment parameters included solid waste management, overall cleanliness, proper disposal of e-waste and compliance of green protocol. Other factors like water and energy conservation, rainwater harvesting projects were also assessed as part of the grading process. The constraints in space had affected the efforts by some of the institutions to fully implement the green protocol. This gap was taken into account in the final assessment.

