Green signal for import of medicines, cosmetics via Kochi airport

Published - May 31, 2024 01:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Health has approved import of medicines and cosmetics via Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL). The order permitting imports via Kochi airport has been issued after amendment to Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940, said a press release. CIAL now joins the list of 11 airports allowed to import drugs and cosmetics.

The press release said that medicines, including life saving drugs, were imported in small quantities via the Kochi airport in the past with special permission. But now it will be possible to import large quantities of medicines. Cosmetics used to be imported via maritime ports or through other airports in the past.

CIAL handled a total of 63,642 tonnes of cargo during 2023-24, said the press release. Of these, international cargo accounted for 44,000 tonnes. Over the last 25 years, CIAL used to make available cosmetics imported via maritime ports at its duty-free shop.

Related Topics

Kochi / imports

