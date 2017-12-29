Green protocol for temple pilgrimage

Thiruvairanikkulam in Sreemoolanagaram grama panchayat has been virtually turned into a no non-biodegradable materials zone, thanks to an order issued by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla here on Thursday.

The famed Thiruvairanikkulam Temple pilgrimage, to be held between January 1 and 12, will follow a strict green protocol to prevent environment pollution.

The authorities concerned have also been asked to make alternate arrangements to meet the food and water requirements of pilgrims visiting the temple.

The order banned the “use of non-biodegradable materials, including plastic carry bags, tins, cans and other sealed and opened plastic containers in and around Thiruvairanikkulam area under Section 80 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011”. The District Police Chief, Ernakulam Rural, Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Officer, and the Secretary of Sreemoolanagaram grama panchayat have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the order. Anyone found violating the order will be slapped with a fine of ₹10,000, which shall be collected by the grama panchayat.

The order comes in the wake of a meeting held by the District Collector with people’s representatives and various officials on December 12 in view of the public protest and environment degradation caused by the usage and careless dumping of non-biodegradable materials during the pilgrimage season held earlier this year.