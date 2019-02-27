Green protocol for elections

Kochi

The Ernakulam district administration has launched its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the announcement of election dates around the corner.

Revenue Department officials held a demonstration of the working of voting and VVPAT machines at various public places, including government offices, in the district on Tuesday as part of raising awareness about the voting system.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla said a green protocol will be followed in the conduct of elections. Training, campaign, voting, and counting of votes will follow the protocol, he said. All places engaged in election activities, including places of voting and training centres, will be declared plastic-free, he said. The District Collector has convened a meeting of political leaders and has appealed to them to help conduct a peaceful election.

Some of the codes of conduct include ban on the use of language that spreads religious division. No places of worship can be used for political campaign. The Collector has also ordered that political signages and banners around the district collectorate and in public places should be removed before election dates are announced.

