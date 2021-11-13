Green Parliament to plan ways to fight climate crisis

KOCHI

Over 100 students to participate in the meet to be held at Elavoor

Nearly 100 students from schools and colleges will come together to form a Green Parliament on Sunday to debate about the ecological crises facing humanity and do their bit to create awareness and fight them.

It is being constituted in the wake of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) and will be held at Biramika Agro Village, Elavoor, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Moozhikkulam Sala Nature School, Climate Revolutionary India, Nattarivu Padanakalari, and the National Service Scheme units from various educational institutions will jointly convene the session.

“The Green Parliament will discuss the ecological threats like global warming and climate change and ways for cutting down carbon emission and achieving carbon-neutral life,” said T.R. Premkumar, director, Moozhikkulam Sala.

The Parliament will follow the protocol of its namesake and will consist of zero-hour, question hour, submissions, and calling attention motion. A student will represent and make a presentation on Bhutan, which has attained net zero-emission. Besides, a ‘ministry of happiness’ will also be formed adopting the Bhutan model.

“A permanent Parliament standing committee on ecology will be constituted to draw up an action plan for achieving the various ecological goals. The plan will be discussed in the Parliament, which will meet once in three months to keep the various ecological issues alive and reach out to the public for suggestions,” said Mr. Premkumar.

Also, the 52 Small Island Developing States found to be extremely vulnerable to the rising sea level will be represented by students who will air the concerns of these island nations. The Parliament will also pass resolutions towards making environmental protection a fundamental right.

Though primarily aimed at ecologically conscious students, parents and children with similar interests can also participate.

Gandhian M.P. Mathai will deliver a lecture on Jawaharlal Nehru.