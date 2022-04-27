Green initiatives yielding results: Suchitwa Mission

16 mini material collection facilities under construction in Ernakulam

The Suchitwa Mission has claimed that it has deployed Haritha Karma Sena to collect non-biodegradable waste from the doorsteps in all local bodies in Ernakulam.

The green volunteers collect non-biodegradable waste at regular intervals from households. It is then taken to the material collection facilities in panchayats and municipalities, according to an official communication.

The district has 96 material collection facilities. At the ward level, there are around 409 mini material collection facilities. About 416 mini material collection facilities are under construction as part of the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Shredded plastic is being supplied to Clean Kerala Company after processing in 16 resource recovery facilities. Local bodies are procuring shredded plastic from the company for road tarring.

About 63,000 composting systems have been distributed to promote decentralised biodegradable waste management at the household level. Around 4,000 biogas plants were supplied to beneficiaries in various local bodies.

The first phase of ‘Collectors@School’ project to encourage waste segregation among children was launched in nearly 600 schools. It was extended to colleges in the district. The autonomous Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, was awarded green certification based on the performance assessment under the ‘waste segregation at source’ initiative.

About 1,000 offices in Ernakulam were converted into green institutions by adopting best practices in waste management, according to the release.