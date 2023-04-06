Green energy makes ‘Ente Keralam’ venue brighter

April 06, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The venue of ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition and sales mela, organised at Marine Drive as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF government, is lighted by green energy from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The KSEB has installed two transformers of 990 kVA capacity each, which ensures uninterrupted power to the exhibition venue. The board had established a green energy facility for any event at Marine Drive since 2018 to ensure that the highly polluting and expensive generators are not pressed into service to meet lighting and sound requirements.

The green energy connection for the Marine Drive venue is temporary and provides 1,200 kilowatts a day. The lighting requirement for an event of such proportion requires five diesel generators of 500 KV. Operating such generators for the eight-day Ente Keralam event involves high pollution, while the power cost will be around four times more.

Meanwhile, Ente Keralam hosted a round of discussions on value-addition and enterprises in the agriculture sector. Speakers at the session said value-addition in vegetables and fruits could build new enterprises. Scientist K.R. Anilakumar spoke on processing for value-addition and the machinery and technology that could be used for the purpose.