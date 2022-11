Kerala Renewable Energy Entrepreneurs and Promoters Association (KREEPA) will hold a green energy, e-mobility expo and technology conference at Bolgatty Palace from November 10 to 12. Power Minister K. Krishnankutty will open the event in which Hibi Eden, MP, and K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA , take part.

There will be innovations on display at the exhibition which will cover households, industrial, business and commercial sectors.