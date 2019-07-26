Green corridor to decongest arterial roads

The Kochi Corporation and French Development Agency (AFD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a 2.5-km-long green mobility corridor between North and South railway stations to decongest M.G. Road and Chittoor Road.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Urban Mass Transit Company has been engaged as the project implementation unit for the project.

The corridor will be developed under the Mobilise Your City (MYC) programme, a joint initiative of the State government, Local Self Governments Department, and the Kochi Corporation. The proposed corridor will connect the KSRTC Kochi Terminal, Ambedkar Stadium, Lissie Hospital, and the metro station at Lissie Junction, apart from the two railway stations.

The project will get financial assistance for a study, which includes design elements, cost, and a framework for implementing the project, according to a communication.

The MoU was signed between Mayor Soumini Jain and AFD South Asia director Clemence Vidal De La Blache.

Apart from Kochi, Ahmedabad and Nagpur have been selected for MYC projects, which are aimed at supporting the cities in minimising greenhouse gas emissions from urban transport. Corporation officials and AFD representatives conducted a joint inspection at South railway station.

Workshop

A two-day workshop on ‘Sustainable urban transport programme’ will begin here on Thursday in connection with the MYC project.