Green belt proposal around Brahmapuram to be revived: Mayor

Published - July 10, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor M. Anilkumar plants a tree to mark the opening of Decarbonisation India Alliance campaign in Kochi on Wednesday.

Mayor M. Anilkumar plants a tree to mark the opening of Decarbonisation India Alliance campaign in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The proposal for establishing a green belt around the waste treatment facility run by the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram is likely to be revived. Mayor M. Anilkumar said here on Wednesday that the proposal would be revisited and appropriate action taken after discussions at the city council.

The Mayor was addressing a day-long session to mark the 10-city Decarbonisation India Alliance campaign here organised under the aegis of Energy Management Centre Kerala, Society of Energy Engineers and Managers, Asar, and India Blockchain Alliance. The aim of the programme is to speed up the country’s changeover to a sustainable and low-carbon future to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2070.

The Mayor said the corporation envisioned a more inclusive city with walkways for pedestrians, which are friendly to specially abled persons. The confluence of road transport, metro services, and Water Metro at Vyttila and a walking radius in the area between Vyttila and Kadavanthra metro stations were ideal segments to try out the creation of pedestrian areas, he said.

He added that with people’s earnest participation, it would be possible to make Kochi a much cleaner place leveraging localised plants for waste treatment so that all divisions within the Corporation area would be equipped to dispose of waste in a sustainable manner.

The Mayor pointed to the recent commissioning of a solar power generation facility at Government Higher Secondary School at Elamakkara. “The school now uses solar power and is an example of the shape of things to come,” he added.

