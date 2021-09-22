Kochi

‘Green’ aircraft hangar at Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi

The foundation stone for a new, state-of-the-art aircraft hangar was laid by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, at the Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi.

The new hangar would be constructed as a green hangar with minimum ‘carbon footprint’ by 2023. Towards this, in-built solar power generation facility, rainwater harvesting and maximum use of natural light/ventilation have been factored in the design. The new hangar would replace the 1946-vintage structure and would facilitate deep-level repairs of new aircraft.


