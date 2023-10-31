HamberMenu
Green activist Sreeman Narayanan chosen for P.V. Thampy Award

October 31, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Green activist Sreeman Narayanan from Muppathadam, Aluva, has been chosen for the 26th P.V. Thampy Memorial Endowment Award for Environment Protection.

Mr. Narayanan has been involved in various greening initiatives and is credited with launching a campaign, ‘Pot for water of life’, through which he distributed one lakh earthen pots to be used as bird water feeders in summer. He has also planted and nurtured fruit trees in and around Muppathadam. Mr. Narayanan is currently distributing neem saplings to households in Ernakulam district.

The P.V. Thampy Memorial Endowment Award, instituted in 1997, in honour of journalist and environmentalist P.V. Thampy, has been acknowledging ordinary citizens for their extraordinary work in the area of environment protection. The award, comprising a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a memento, will be presented by Justice Devan Ramachandran on November 14 at YMCA Hall on Chittoor Road.

