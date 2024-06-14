Greater Cochin Development Authority’s Mundamveli apartment project followed PEB technology

The two-block apartment complex at Mundamveli was constructed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for residents of the now defunct P&T Colony under the Life Mission project at a cost of ₹14.61 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was accorded administrative and technical sanctions by the government in the second half of 2020. The Thrissur District Labour Contract Co-operative Society (TDLC), a government accredited agency, was entrusted with the construction. The GCCDA and the TDLC entered into an agreement on October 8, 2020, and the site was handed over to the latter the very next day. As per the agreement, TDLC was assigned to design and execute the project.

The construction adopted the pre-engineered building (PEB) technology. The composite nature of the technology meant that columns and beams were steel structures, while the roof had a deck sheet plastered with concrete, and the walls were made of aerated cement blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was scheduled for completion on August 29, 2021. However, owing to delay on the part of the State-level technical committee in approving the design of piles, the piling work could only start on February 25, 2021.

Then, the first and the second waves of the pandemic hit the progress of the project. The shortage of steel owing to the Russia-Ukraine war and the surge in steel price further hampered the project.

Eventually, the project was completed in September 2023. Then based on a tripartite agreement between the GCDA, Kochi Corporation, and the TDLC, 77 families were shifted to the apartment complex on January 31 this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.