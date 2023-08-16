HamberMenu
Grand Onam celebrations planned in Ernakulam

August 16, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Joy rides and giant wheels have come to the city again in view of the Onam season. Here, rides are being set up by workers form north India ahead of the Athachamayam festival at Thripunithura. Athachamayam, the public procession carrying forward the traditional Athaghosham of the erstwhile royal town of Thripunithura, will be held on August 20.

Joy rides and giant wheels have come to the city again in view of the Onam season. Here, rides are being set up by workers form north India ahead of the Athachamayam festival at Thripunithura. Athachamayam, the public procession carrying forward the traditional Athaghosham of the erstwhile royal town of Thripunithura, will be held on August 20. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Ernakulam district administration, district panchayat, and the Thrikkakara Municipality have jointly planned grand Onam celebrations that will last for nearly two weeks, besides the seven-day celebrations officially planned in the district.

District collector N.S.K. Umesh, district panchayat president Ullas Thomas and Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai told a press conference here at the Collector’s chamber that the district-level celebrations would start on August 21 with a floral carpet decoration competition on the district panchayat premises from 8 a.m. The ceremonial Onam lamp will be lighted at 9.30 a.m. The traditional Onam lunch (Sadya) will be organised at 12 noon. There will also be other programmes on the day, including cultural events.

There will be a painting competition on August 22. This will be followed by a tug-of-war competition and a cultural extravaganza involving artistes from Akashavani.

‘Samam’, a gender equity programme, will be organized on August 23. There will be a discussion on literature as well as a writers’ meet as part of the day’s programmes.

A mega confluence of artistic achievers will be organised on August 24. A painting exhibition and a cultural programme will be held at the Durbar Hall Arts Grounds.

The jubilee celebrations of Independence will be held on August 25.

The Thrikkakara Municipality will organise ‘Ona Sadya’ on August 24. There would also be a tug-of-war competition on the same day, said the chairperson.

The Onam flag will be received at the Chithrappuzha bridge, bordering Thripunithura and ceremonially brought to the Thrikkakara temple on August 28. There will be various cultural competitions on September 4. The following day will witness another tug-of-war competition. A folk song ensemble has been planned for September 7. A fusion music programme will be conducted on the following day.

The last day of the Onam celebrations by the municipality will see a grand Onam procession as well as a musical concert from 7.30 p.m.

