ADVERTISEMENT

‘Grama Vandi’ service inaugurated in Eloor

May 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A village bus service named ‘Grama Vandi’ by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been launched in Eloor municipality. The services are being launched across the State by KSRTC in association with local bodies, which will foot the fuel bill and suggest the route and timetable for the service.

The first service was flagged off by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at Eloor on Saturday, said a communication here. Municipal chairman A.D. Sujil was among those present at the occasion. The ‘Grama Vandi’ is expected to link Aluva, Kalamassery, Pathalam, TCC, Companypady, Pattupurakkal, Methanam, Eloor depot, Ambedkar Junction, Health Centre, Chaukka, Manjummel, Glass Factory, HMT and Medical College.

The Minister said the Cochin Cancer Research Centre was expected to be inaugurated at the earliest. The Government Medical College Hospital will feature the latest equipment to establish the best healthcare facilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that with the Union government’s permission, the proposed Science Park at Eloor could be inaugurated within a year. The Science Park is coming up on 15 acres at a cost of ₹200 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US