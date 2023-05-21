HamberMenu
‘Grama Vandi’ service inaugurated in Eloor

May 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A village bus service named ‘Grama Vandi’ by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been launched in Eloor municipality. The services are being launched across the State by KSRTC in association with local bodies, which will foot the fuel bill and suggest the route and timetable for the service.

The first service was flagged off by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at Eloor on Saturday, said a communication here. Municipal chairman A.D. Sujil was among those present at the occasion. The ‘Grama Vandi’ is expected to link Aluva, Kalamassery, Pathalam, TCC, Companypady, Pattupurakkal, Methanam, Eloor depot, Ambedkar Junction, Health Centre, Chaukka, Manjummel, Glass Factory, HMT and Medical College.

The Minister said the Cochin Cancer Research Centre was expected to be inaugurated at the earliest. The Government Medical College Hospital will feature the latest equipment to establish the best healthcare facilities.

He also said that with the Union government’s permission, the proposed Science Park at Eloor could be inaugurated within a year. The Science Park is coming up on 15 acres at a cost of ₹200 crore.

