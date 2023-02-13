HamberMenu
Grama sabha for transgender persons held in Kochi

February 13, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district panchayat organised a grama sabha here on Monday for transgender persons. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas inaugurated the programme, while vice president Sanitha Rahim presided over the function.

Mr. Thomas said the grama sabha decided to continue with the operation of a help desk and health clinic for transgender persons, opened at Vyttila on January 14. Though the facilities are yet to be formally inaugurated, they have become operational. There was unanimous demand at the grama sabha for the continuation of the clinic and the help desk as well as their expansion.

The grama sabha also took into consideration issues confronting transgender persons. District Social Justice Officer K.K. Usha presented a report.

