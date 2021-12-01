Graffiti festival as part of Vypeen Folklore Fest under way

KOCHI

01 December 2021 23:26 IST

The graffiti festival, being organised as part of the Vypeen Folklore Festival, was inaugurated on Wednesday by film script writer Benny P. Nayarambalam. The graffiti festival involves decoration of 25-km of walls along the Vypeen-Munambam highway, said a press release here. The graffiti will comprise representations of local themes and cultural heritage. The festival was inaugurated at Illathupadi near Edavanakkad.

The Vypeen Artists’ Welfare Association thanked the organisers, including K.N. Unnikrishnan. The floklore festival will provide a new breath of fresh air to the stagnant artistic scene that arose out of the pandemic lockdown and slowdown in cultural activities as a whole, said Mr. Nayarambalam.

Mr. Unnirkrishnan presided over the inauguration of the graffiti festival and expressed the hope that the cultural festival would help revive the artistic scene after the pandemic recession in activities. Mr. Nayarambalam and T.A. Satypal launched the graffiti painting works. Graffiti works have also been launched in Malippuram and Edavanakkad.

K.J. Maxy, MLA; P.N. Sampathkumar of Cochin Shipyard Limited; and Vypeen block panchayat president Thulasi Soman, were among those who participated in the inauguration, the communication said.