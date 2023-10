October 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kochi

The aim of the government is to provide houses for all so that there will be no one without a house of their own, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. He added that the Life Mission had made it possible for those who dreamt of a house of their own to make their dream come true.

The Minister was speaking after handing over keys of houses that were completed under the Life Mission in Nellikkuzhy on Sunday. He also laid the foundation stone for new houses under the mission.

