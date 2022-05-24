Govt. will stand by actor assault case survivor: CM

Pinarayi says LDF has ensured justice for Perumbavoor Dalit girl, Uthra, and Vismaya

Pinarayi says LDF has ensured justice for Perumbavoor Dalit girl, Uthra, and Vismaya

The State government will stand by the survivor in the actor rape case and ensure her justice, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an election convention of Jo Joseph, Left Democratic Front candidate in the Thrikkakara bypoll, Mr. Vijayan claimed the LDF government was instrumental in ensuring justice for the Dalit girl murdered at Perumbavoor, Uthra, who was murdered using a snake, and Vismaya, who committed suicide following dowry harassment.

Effective investigation and trial were carried out in all these cases. The government was committed to delivering justice to the actor too as in the case of the other victims, he said.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes against the backdrop of the survivor moving the High Court on Monday against the State government and the trial court considering the case.

The survivor had complained that political and administrative higher-ups in the State had an agenda to ensure that no investigation was carried out into the illegal access, tampering with and transmission of the contents of the memory card in which the alleged sexual assault was recorded.

She further alleged that Dileep, the eighth accused, had directly and unlawfully influenced some ruling front politicians and attempted to derail the further probe being conducted in the case and also to prematurely wind up the investigation.

She had also accused the State government of backtracking from its constitutional and legal commitment of conducting a free, fair, and complete investigation though it had supported her cause during the initial stages.

The petition of the survivor before the High Court also attains political overtones as it comes ahead of the bypoll on May 31. Meanwhile, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan expressed doubts about the timing of the complaint.

Mr. Vijayan said the government’s stand in the case was known to all following the arrest of the accused. He said the police were given a free hand to investigate the case.

Had the UDF been in power during the time of the commission of the offence, the accused in the case would have walked away freely without fearing anyone. The LDF government acted tough and ensured free and fair investigation in the case, he said.